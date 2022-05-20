Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Stock trading around $20.89 per share: What’s Next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.34 during the day while it closed the day at $20.89. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Canada Goose Reports Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (in Canadian dollars):.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOOS stock has declined by -28.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.54% and lost -43.63% year-on date.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $2.68 billion, with 106.92 million shares outstanding and 55.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 5786439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

UBS have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

GOOS stock trade performance evaluation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.28, while it was recorded at 20.34 for the last single week of trading, and 33.51 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.99 and a Gross Margin at +52.16. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.75. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $14,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 34.70%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $885 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,693,238, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,197,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.79 million in GOOS stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $42.55 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly 23.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 9,233,381 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 8,769,073 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,564,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,567,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,430 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,325,150 shares during the same period.