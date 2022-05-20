BofA Securities slashes price target on WestRock Company [WRK] – find out why.

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] closed the trading session at $44.89 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.11, while the highest price level was $45.42. The company report on May 12, 2022 that WestRock Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report and Announces Validated Science-Based Target for Greenhouse Gas Reductions.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced the publication of WestRock’s 2021 Sustainability Report, detailing the comprehensive efforts the company is making for, and with, customers to imagine and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future. The report reveals validation of WestRock’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) alongside its refreshed sustainability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005287/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.19 percent and weekly performance of -5.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, WRK reached to a volume of 2952316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $60.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $84 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WRK stock trade performance evaluation

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.37, while it was recorded at 46.16 for the last single week of trading, and 47.73 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.58. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.47.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.35. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $16,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WestRock Company [WRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 19.80%.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,270 million, or 95.70% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,619,872, which is approximately 0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,390,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in WRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $650.22 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -2.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

321 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 31,888,324 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 29,749,391 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 165,317,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,955,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,801,759 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,719,920 shares during the same period.