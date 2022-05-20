BofA Securities lifts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] price plunged by -1.73 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on May 18, 2022 that CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 25, 2022.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

A sum of 3296049 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares reached a high of $70.03 and dropped to a low of $67.54 until finishing in the latest session at $68.67.

The one-year CP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.39. The average equity rating for CP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CP shares from 73 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CP Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.90, while it was recorded at 69.83 for the last single week of trading, and 73.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Fundamentals:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 9.20%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,045 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,102,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in CP stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.37 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 5.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 71,986,633 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 69,594,959 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 531,636,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 673,218,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,448,546 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 23,831,899 shares during the same period.