Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] is -51.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE: BLND] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.53 at the close of the session, up 6.65%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Blend Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Consolidated revenue of $71.5 million includes solid Blend Platform growth in declining U.S. mortgage market.

Blend Labs Inc. stock is now -51.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLND Stock saw the intraday high of $3.75 and lowest of $3.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.04, which means current price is +29.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, BLND reached a trading volume of 3550353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Blend Labs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BLND stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLND shares from 28 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has BLND stock performed recently?

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.74. With this latest performance, BLND shares dropped by -25.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.49 and a Gross Margin at +45.99. Blend Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.80.

Blend Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Insider trade positions for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]

There are presently around $486 million, or 61.90% of BLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLND stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,784,234, which is approximately -0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 16,220,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.69 million in BLND stocks shares; and LIGHTSPEED ULTIMATE GENERAL PARTNER IX, LTD., currently with $49.05 million in BLND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blend Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE:BLND] by around 50,255,167 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 19,475,167 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 77,011,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,742,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLND stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,186,880 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 14,697,948 shares during the same period.