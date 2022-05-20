Blackstone Inc. [BX] Revenue clocked in at $22.40 billion, down -19.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] slipped around -4.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $103.54 at the close of the session, down -3.89%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that RECURRENT, LEADING HIGH-GROWTH DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY SECURES $300M IN NEW FUNDING.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

New financing will propel and expand Recurrent’s strategic acquisitions, grow its brand reach, develop creative talent and more.

Recurrent Ventures announced today the closing of $300 million in new capital led by funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (“Blackstone,” NYSE: BX). The new funding positions Recurrent to continue to rapidly scale its operations and build a platform for continued strong growth.

Blackstone Inc. stock is now -19.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $107.16 and lowest of $103.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.78, which means current price is +10.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4125164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $148.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.07. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.06, while it was recorded at 104.64 for the last single week of trading, and 123.68 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 19.71%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $47,969 million, or 64.30% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,984,296, which is approximately 12.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,236,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.15 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -4.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 870 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 54,462,645 shares. Additionally, 660 investors decreased positions by around 41,805,535 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 349,002,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,270,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,978,944 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,440,661 shares during the same period.