Austin Gold Corp. [AUST] is -52.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Austin Gold Corp. [AMEX: AUST] closed the trading session at $2.07 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.67, while the highest price level was $2.40. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Austin Gold Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option.

Austin Gold Corp. (“Austin Gold” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUST) is pleased to announce the closing of its initial public offering of 3,265,000 of its common shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The company also announces that the underwriters have exercised their option to acquire an additional 489,750 shares to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. After the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, the Company has received net proceeds of approximately $13.85 million.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and Pacific Century Securities acted as a co-manager.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, AUST reached to a volume of 4869047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

AUST stock trade performance evaluation

Austin Gold Corp. [AUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.94. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading.

Austin Gold Corp. [AUST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Austin Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.