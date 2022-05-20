Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts GameStop Corp. [GME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] closed the trading session at $99.19 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.16, while the highest price level was $101.978. The company report on May 16, 2022 that GameStop Appoints New Chief Operating Officer.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced it has appointed Nir Patel to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective May 31, 2022. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer at Belk, a privately-owned national retailer with more than 300 stores across 16 states. He previously held senior roles at Kohl’s and Lands’ End after beginning his career at Target and Gap. He has approximately two decades of experience in operations, merchandising, supply chain, and retail and store operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.16 percent and weekly performance of 10.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, GME reached to a volume of 3161074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 12.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.29.

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -33.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.52, while it was recorded at 96.25 for the last single week of trading, and 153.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.96 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.39.

GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $1,938 million, or 26.90% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,958,493, which is approximately 0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 17.98% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,219,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.51 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $154.08 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly 1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 2,272,726 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 1,218,570 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 17,688,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,179,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 379,285 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 260,618 shares during the same period.