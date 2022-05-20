AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell -58.19% so far this year. What now?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.27%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that AppLovin to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing platform, today announced that CEO Adam Foroughi will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, APP stock dropped by -41.96%. The one-year AppLovin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.44. The average equity rating for APP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.90 billion, with 352.66 million shares outstanding and 187.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, APP stock reached a trading volume of 2989469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $76.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $70 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

APP Stock Performance Analysis:

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.55, while it was recorded at 38.17 for the last single week of trading, and 70.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AppLovin Corporation Fundamentals:

AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

APP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AppLovin Corporation go to 23.50%.

AppLovin Corporation [APP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,737 million, or 41.80% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately -39.046% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,973,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.04 million in APP stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $382.84 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly -45.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 17,477,708 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 59,969,184 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 52,321,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,768,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,631,840 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,815,484 shares during the same period.