Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] fell -15.86% so far this year. What now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] closed the trading session at $98.48 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.59, while the highest price level was $99.70. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Akamai Launches First NFT Artwork Dynamically Fueled by the Internet.

Multidisciplinary artist R. Luke DuBois shapes trillions of bytes of Akamai data into “Portrait of Life Online” available for auction on May 11, 2022.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today unveiled the first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artwork dynamically designed by the internet. Based on data drawn from the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, which provides the most complete reflection of global internet activity available, the NFT will visually evolve in real time as internet traffic changes and cyberattacks launch. The auction for the NFT starts today via the Artano marketplace, with final bids due by June 24, 2022 at 12 midnight PST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, AKAM reached to a volume of 3587554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $125.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AKAM stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKAM shares from 133 to 127.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AKAM stock trade performance evaluation

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, AKAM shares dropped by -19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.33, while it was recorded at 98.12 for the last single week of trading, and 111.26 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 10.66%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,443 million, or 94.60% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,880,191, which is approximately 1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,846,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $709.14 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 10,868,724 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 8,294,360 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 131,054,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,218,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 809,750 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 825,520 shares during the same period.