agilon health inc. [AGL] fell -28.93% so far this year. What now?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] closed the trading session at $19.19 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.75, while the highest price level was $19.93. The company report on May 5, 2022 that agilon health Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue growth of 58%, driven by 51% growth in Medicare Advantage membership.

Total members live on the agilon platform grew to 342,000, including 250,000 Medicare Advantage members and 92,000 Direct Contracting beneficiaries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.93 percent and weekly performance of 12.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 3070915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $30.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

AGL stock trade performance evaluation

agilon health inc. [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.22, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.78 and a Gross Margin at +3.37. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.87.

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,488 million, or 96.60% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 205,948,808, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 44,373,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.0 million in AGL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $681.04 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 1.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 18,420,449 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,436,288 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 371,505,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,362,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,927,174 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,312,117 shares during the same period.