Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell -16.57% so far this year. What now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] traded at a low on 05/19/22, posting a -2.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.06. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 24, 2022.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s first quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the first quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2880911 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at 6.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.30%.

The market cap for ANF stock reached $1.45 billion, with 55.75 million shares outstanding and 49.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 2880911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $68 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ANF stock. On June 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANF shares from 46 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ANF stock performed recently?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.44. With this latest performance, ANF shares dropped by -21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.98, while it was recorded at 31.52 for the last single week of trading, and 36.44 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

There are presently around $1,617 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,923,159, which is approximately -4.411% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,025,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.84 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $122.88 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -2.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 7,327,386 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 12,471,215 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,339,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,138,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,398,871 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,169,042 shares during the same period.