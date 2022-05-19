Wolfe Research lifts American International Group Inc. [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] plunged by -$1.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.14 during the day while it closed the day at $58.30. The company report on May 4, 2022 that AIG Recognized among Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Leading Assessment of Diversity Management in Corporate America Elevated AIG’s Rank Every Year Since 2018.

For the fifth consecutive year, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has been named one of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity, the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America. AIG has elevated its rank every year since first reaching the Top 50 in 2018 and improved from 37th to 32nd place in 2022.

American International Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has declined by -3.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.94% and gained 2.53% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $46.07 billion, with 816.31 million shares outstanding and 790.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5652774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.04, while it was recorded at 58.84 for the last single week of trading, and 58.00 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,790 million, or 95.60% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,523,572, which is approximately 1.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 71,530,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.29 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 30,486,402 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 50,697,263 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 645,259,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 726,443,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,159,636 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,549,692 shares during the same period.