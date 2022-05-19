Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] stock Upgrade by Gordon Haskett analyst, price target now $200

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.88%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for first quarter 2022 results: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

Over the last 12 months, WSM stock dropped by -32.48%. The one-year Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.09. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.67 billion, with 72.49 million shares outstanding and 67.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WSM stock reached a trading volume of 3805642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $175.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $219 to $202. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WSM stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WSM shares from 220 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 8.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, WSM shares dropped by -24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.14 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.64, while it was recorded at 122.85 for the last single week of trading, and 165.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.05. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.26.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 4.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,899 million, or 99.01% of WSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,634,211, which is approximately -0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,813,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.8 million in WSM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $776.39 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly 4.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 4,599,693 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 6,812,975 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 57,827,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,240,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,059,812 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,100 shares during the same period.