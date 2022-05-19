why Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.41

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] price plunged by -18.19 percent to reach at -$3.98. The company report on May 18, 2022 that TRIUMPH’S FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS DEMONSTRATE IMPROVING PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW; PROVIDES FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) (“TRIUMPH” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 4566788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 590.12K shares. Triumph Group Inc. shares reached a high of $18.315 and dropped to a low of $15.59 until finishing in the latest session at $17.90.

The one-year TGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.22. The average equity rating for TGI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $26.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TGI shares from 12 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

TGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63. With this latest performance, TGI shares dropped by -31.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 20.12 for the last single week of trading, and 20.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Triumph Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.50 and a Gross Margin at +16.05. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.12.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now 7.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.38. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$56,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,370 million, or 96.10% of TGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,335,027, which is approximately 6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,710,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.6 million in TGI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $126.19 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 17.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 7,508,058 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 6,853,378 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 48,232,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,594,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,335,804 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,021,806 shares during the same period.