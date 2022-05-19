why Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.02

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] price plunged by -3.65 percent to reach at -$0.75. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results.

First Quarter Revenue of $562.4 Million, Up 9.9% Year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, Up 9.7% Year-over-year.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $89.5 Million and $170.3 Million, Up 110.6% and 14.6% Year-over-year.

A sum of 3350448 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.75M shares. Dropbox Inc. shares reached a high of $20.555 and dropped to a low of $19.665 until finishing in the latest session at $19.81.

The one-year DBX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.01. The average equity rating for DBX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 20.27 for the last single week of trading, and 25.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dropbox Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DBX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,026 million, or 83.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,065,762, which is approximately -0.494% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,420,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.85 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $314.84 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 21,565,488 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 27,068,209 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 195,802,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,435,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,901,825 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,516,554 shares during the same period.