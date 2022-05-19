why DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.44

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] closed the trading session at $79.32 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.30, while the highest price level was $83.94. The company report on May 2, 2022 that DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 25th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) will announce results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Investor Relations website at investors.dicks.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately twelve months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.02 percent and weekly performance of -8.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 7469275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $140.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $142, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DKS stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 98 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DKS stock trade performance evaluation

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.76 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.80, while it was recorded at 88.40 for the last single week of trading, and 114.23 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 3.94%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,745 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,451,623, which is approximately 2.163% of the company’s market cap and around 39.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,856,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.58 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $490.41 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 10,069,600 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 11,834,213 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 40,222,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,125,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,990,202 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,981,973 shares during the same period.