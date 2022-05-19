why Confluent Inc. [CFLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.00

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] loss -10.35% or -2.07 points to close at $17.93 with a heavy trading volume of 5297108 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conference:.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceDate: Monday, May 23, 2022Time: 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $19.01, the shares rose to $19.48 and dropped to $17.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CFLT points out that the company has recorded -78.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, CFLT reached to a volume of 5297108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $90 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -54.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.12% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.94, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 56.39 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 35.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $1,774 million, or 83.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,688,776, which is approximately 241.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 7,971,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.43 million in CFLT stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $146.58 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 29,435,341 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 29,350,079 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,917,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,702,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,010 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 15,801,790 shares during the same period.