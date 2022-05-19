why Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.04

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price plunged by -12.15 percent to reach at -$3.36. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, June 1, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 507053Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-Free), or +1-929-526-1599 (International Toll-Free)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free) or +44-204-525-0658 (International Toll-Free)Replay Access Code: 623088(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on June 8, 2022)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

A sum of 4719912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. Chewy Inc. shares reached a high of $27.08 and dropped to a low of $24.092 until finishing in the latest session at $24.29.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.86. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $59.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $55, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 66 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 607.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 1116.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -42.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 26.50 for the last single week of trading, and 57.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,524 million, or 92.70% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,215,435, which is approximately -0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,928,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $578.68 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $350.28 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly -4.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 20,992,643 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 18,527,500 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 377,269,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,789,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,227,667 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,854,243 shares during the same period.