Wells Fargo lifts Dollar General Corporation [DG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] loss -11.11% or -25.29 points to close at $202.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5488234 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Dollar General Corporation Announces Webcast of its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 29, 2022, on May 26, 2022.

In connection with the release, Todd Vasos, chief executive officer, Jeff Owen, chief operating officer, and John Garratt, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on May 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $210.37, the shares rose to $210.76 and dropped to $196.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DG points out that the company has recorded -12.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, DG reached to a volume of 5488234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $249.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $250 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 7.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -20.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.31 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.09, while it was recorded at 225.63 for the last single week of trading, and 222.24 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 10.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $48,305 million, or 96.90% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,333,389, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,305,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in DG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.13 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly 0.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 13,270,806 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 19,485,142 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 179,527,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,283,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,385,129 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,407,766 shares during the same period.