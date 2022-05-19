Wall Street Analyst Upgrade W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.39%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Retirement of Steve L. Schroeder and Names Huan Gamblin Vice President of Business Development.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen L. Schroeder, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, is retiring effective June 1, 2022. Mr. Schroeder joined W&T in 1998 as a Staff Reservoir Engineer and has since served in a variety of management roles including Production Manager, Vice President of Production, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, until assuming his current role in 2012. Prior to W&T, Mr. Schroeder was with Exxon USA for 12 years.

Huan Gamblin, who currently serves as Manager of Acquisition and Divestiture, is being promoted to Vice President of Business Development and will assume the majority of Mr. Schroeder’s responsibilities. Mr. Gamblin has 17 years of domestic and international industry experience, and he joined W&T in 2020. Prior to W&T, he was the Algeria Reservoir Engineering Manager with Occidental Petroleum. Before Occidental, Mr. Gamblin held increasing responsibility at various engineering positions at Anadarko Petroleum’s US Onshore, Gulf of Mexico, and International assets. He is a graduate of The University of Texas and holds a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Over the last 12 months, WTI stock rose by 52.57%. The one-year W&T Offshore Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.92. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $745.30 million, with 142.94 million shares outstanding and 93.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, WTI stock reached a trading volume of 3321074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.39. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $349 million, or 37.70% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,433,881, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 34.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,832,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.24 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.47 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 7.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 15,002,372 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,278,968 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,013,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,294,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,992 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,266 shares during the same period.