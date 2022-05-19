Wall Street Analyst Initiated The AES Corporation [AES]. What else is Wall St. saying

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.705 during the day while it closed the day at $20.23. The company report on May 5, 2022 that AES announces deals to provide 450 MW of renewable energy to Amazon.

AES will supply renewable energy from solar and battery energy storage projects to power Amazon’s operations.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced it has entered into two renewable energy Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Amazon. As part of the agreements, AES will deliver renewable energy in the CAISO (California Independent System Operator) market and source it from a combined 450 MW of solar and 225 MW, 4-hour duration battery energy storage from its portfolio of projects1. AES has contracted with Fluence to supply energy storage solutions for one of the projects.

The AES Corporation stock has also gained 1.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AES stock has declined by -7.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.27% and lost -16.75% year-on date.

The market cap for AES stock reached $12.98 billion, with 711.00 million shares outstanding and 665.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 3533038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $27.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 20.15 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.30%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,155 million, or 95.30% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,790,219, which is approximately 1.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,885,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.23 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -15.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

325 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 57,746,371 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 51,009,009 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 524,916,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,672,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,019,901 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 15,557,121 shares during the same period.