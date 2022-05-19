Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.25%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Canopy Growth Announces Plan to Acquire Jetty Extracts.

Broadens Canopy Growth’s Portfolio of Premium Brands with Significant Opportunities to Scale Across North America.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and Lemurian, Inc. (“Jetty”), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, announced today that they have entered into definitive agreements (the “Agreements”) providing Canopy Growth, by way of a wholly-owned subsidiary (“Canopy Sub”), the right to acquire, upon federal permissibility of THC in the U.S. or earlier at Canopy Growth’s election, up to 100% of the outstanding capital stock of Jetty.

Over the last 12 months, CGC stock dropped by -75.50%. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.20 billion, with 393.71 million shares outstanding and 251.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, CGC stock reached a trading volume of 3892752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.25. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $356 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,878,052, which is approximately 3.6% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,325,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.15 million in CGC stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $24.0 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 138.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 11,929,769 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 17,510,952 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 30,976,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,417,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,848,087 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,515,293 shares during the same period.