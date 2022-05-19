Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Is Currently -7.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] loss -7.65% or -7.02 points to close at $84.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4027545 shares. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Tyson Foods To Participate in 17th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the 17th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 18, 2022 in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, president & CEO, and Stewart Glendinning, executive vice president & CFO, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed by selecting the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/SQNXl71Ubman7mLHej6ZdD.

A replay will also be posted on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com under Events and Presentations.

It opened the trading session at $90.96, the shares rose to $91.03 and dropped to $84.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSN points out that the company has recorded 1.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 4027545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $99.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $115 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on TSN stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSN shares from 110 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -13.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.88, while it was recorded at 89.37 for the last single week of trading, and 85.73 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.70. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

There are presently around $22,458 million, or 86.40% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,179,555, which is approximately 6.409% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,532,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 21,191,121 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 23,593,505 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 199,939,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,724,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,615,970 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,717,700 shares during the same period.