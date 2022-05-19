The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] moved down -2.06: Why It’s Important

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -2.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.76. The company report on May 16, 2022 that TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TD Asset Management Inc. (“TDAM”) today announced the May cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a “TD ETF” and collectively, the “TD ETFs”) listed below. Unitholders of record as at May 27, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on June 6, 2022, as indicated below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3681086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for TD stock reached $129.37 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 3681086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $84.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TD shares from 94 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 299.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.85.

How has TD stock performed recently?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.02, while it was recorded at 71.68 for the last single week of trading, and 74.13 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 11.45%.

Insider trade positions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $64,606 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 140,573,054, which is approximately -2.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 73,959,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.65 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 3.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 30,958,169 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 64,003,783 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 786,788,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 881,750,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,614,497 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 25,313,991 shares during the same period.