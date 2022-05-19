The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is 9.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $111.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Progressive Insurance® Unveils Flo’s Former Flame, Jon Hamm, in the Brand’s Latest Creative Campaign.

Three new ads show a new layer of Flo’s personality and underscore her love of insurance. .

Progressive Insurance’s most dedicated employee, Flo, will reveal a different side of herself in a new advertising campaign launching May 23. The campaign follows Flo navigating an unexpected encounter with an old flame reappearing—Hollywood charmer Jon Hamm. While Jon seems eager to capture her heart, Flo only has room for one love in her life: insurance.

The Progressive Corporation represents 584.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.04 billion with the latest information. PGR stock price has been found in the range of $109.77 to $113.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 3534412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $111.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $85 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGR stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PGR shares from 113 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.61, while it was recorded at 109.89 for the last single week of trading, and 101.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 30.69%.

There are presently around $54,913 million, or 85.70% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,453,671, which is approximately 2.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,454,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.7 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly 17.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 29,231,969 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 29,023,747 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 435,613,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,869,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,972,326 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,134,182 shares during the same period.