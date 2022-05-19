The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Revenue clocked in at $7.93 billion, down -33.97% YTD: What’s Next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] closed the trading session at $36.25 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.025, while the highest price level was $38.50. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Carlyle to Acquire ManTech in All-Cash Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.2 Billion.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ManTech shareholders to receive $96.00 in cash per share.

ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) (“ManTech” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $4.2 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.97 percent and weekly performance of 2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, CG reached to a volume of 3437690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $62.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $58, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CG stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.03.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.34, while it was recorded at 37.09 for the last single week of trading, and 48.91 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -4.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,336 million, or 50.60% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 20,265,065, which is approximately 11.215% of the company’s market cap and around 20.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,624,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.96 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $740.91 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -0.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 32,258,748 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 36,484,418 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 122,200,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,943,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,127,156 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,346,896 shares during the same period.