Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] moved up 2.40: Why It’s Important

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] closed the trading session at $29.04 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.63, while the highest price level was $29.96. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Six Flags Announces First Quarter 2022 Performance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported first quarter 2022 financial results.

“Six Flags has been quickly executing to improve the guest experience, improving ride throughput by increasing ride uptime and implementing single rider lanes on busy days; improving staffing and training of our team members; upgrading our park appearance, including our front gates, restrooms and restaurants; providing better food quality; and offering more guest amenities such as benches, shade structures, and children’s areas,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “We have reoriented our culture to prioritize the guest in everything we do, and we fundamentally believe this will drive significant and sustainable long-term earnings growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.80 percent and weekly performance of -2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 4089413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $45 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -31.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.06 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.89, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 41.07 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 27.59%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,200 million, or 94.00% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,157,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.34 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $185.18 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 12,889,654 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 13,923,491 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 50,751,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,564,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,327,240 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,116,989 shares during the same period.