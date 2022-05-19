Scotiabank slashes price target on Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] – find out why.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -3.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.93. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Aimco Provides Recent Highlights and First Quarter Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today first quarter results for 2022 and provided highlights on recent activities.

Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “Aimco had a solid first quarter and I offer my sincere thanks to our dedicated team for delivering strong results across each of our business segments. Our development planning and construction activities remain on track, and newly delivered apartment homes are leasing more quickly and at higher rental rates than originally planned. Our acquisitions team added four million square feet of phased development opportunities to an already deep pipeline, and our national portfolio of stabilized apartment properties remains highly occupied and is realizing strong revenue growth.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3295382 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at 4.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.20%.

The market cap for AIV stock reached $872.78 million, with 149.79 million shares outstanding and 148.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 3295382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has AIV stock performed recently?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Earnings analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $867 million, or 90.30% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,189,450, which is approximately 3.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,903,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.01 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $90.42 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -6.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 16,474,916 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 13,614,257 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 111,392,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,482,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,849,700 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,084,429 shares during the same period.