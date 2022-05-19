SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $65.25

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] closed the trading session at $61.74 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.13, while the highest price level was $62.66. The company report on May 17, 2022 that SailPoint Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period.

Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Half of 2022.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint”), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the expiration of the 35-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive agreement, pursuant to which Thoma Bravo, L.P. (“Thoma Bravo”), a leading software investment firm, will acquire SailPoint in an all-cash transaction for $65.25 per share. The “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 16, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, SAIL reached to a volume of 3270991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $55, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SAIL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAIL shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

SAIL stock trade performance evaluation

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, SAIL shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.29, while it was recorded at 61.31 for the last single week of trading, and 48.49 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.79 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,281 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,434,436, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 9,157,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.24 million in SAIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $567.82 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 9,531,924 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 8,169,954 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 82,634,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,336,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,670,970 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,457 shares during the same period.