Prologis Inc. [PLD] is -29.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -5.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $119.53. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Duke Realty Responds to Acquisition Proposal from Prologis, Inc..

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) (“Duke Realty” or “the Company”), the largest domestic-only logistics REIT, today responded to Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE: PLD) (“Prologis”) non-binding proposal to acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of Prologis’ May 10, 2022 proposal, Duke Realty shareholders would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Duke Realty common stock they own.

“As we have repeatedly made clear to Prologis during our discussions over the past several months, consistent with its fiduciary duties, our Board of Directors has carefully evaluated proposals from Prologis and we remain open to exploring all paths to maximize shareholder value, and we believe the latest offer, virtually unchanged from its prior proposals, is insufficient in that regard.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4882239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $85.44 billion, with 740.37 million shares outstanding and 737.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4882239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $180.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 5.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 99.96.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -29.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.48 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.00, while it was recorded at 124.59 for the last single week of trading, and 147.52 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $87,680 million, or 97.40% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,672,838, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,174,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.51 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 10.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 29,593,244 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 27,692,233 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 639,143,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,429,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,639 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,241,325 shares during the same period.