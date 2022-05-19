Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $14

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.07 during the day while it closed the day at $10.91. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2022 results and provided the following updates:.

Reported first-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $187 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $340 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock has also gained 6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has inclined by 3.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.83% and gained 16.81% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $7.44 billion, with 705.00 million shares outstanding and 456.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 4550747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,370 million, or 46.40% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 58,378,767, which is approximately 11.185% of the company’s market cap and around 34.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 25,070,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.02 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $246.01 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 21,092,893 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 36,547,212 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 249,596,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,236,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,070 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,871,822 shares during the same period.