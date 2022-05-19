Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell -0.53% so far this year. What now?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] loss -9.35% on the last trading session, reaching $22.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

Nordstrom Inc. represents 159.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.43 billion with the latest information. JWN stock price has been found in the range of $22.145 to $23.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 8302413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.29, while it was recorded at 23.73 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 40.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,435 million, or 58.70% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,888,833, which is approximately -14.6% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,276,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.07 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $254.01 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -11.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,720,675 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 10,089,210 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 71,284,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,094,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,277,644 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 997,043 shares during the same period.