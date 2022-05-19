Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $26

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -10.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.67. The company report on May 10, 2022 that FoodSaver® Introduces New Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags to Reduce Food Waste and Save Money in the Kitchen.

A leader in food preservation, the newest FoodSaver innovation will be widely available at retailers starting in mid-May.

FoodSaver® fans can now reduce food waste while cutting down on single-use plastic without losing the FoodSaver quality they know and trust with the launch of the brand’s first-ever Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags. The bags are now available on FoodSaver.com and at retailers including Amazon, Meijer, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4946739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newell Brands Inc. stands at 4.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.36%.

The market cap for NWL stock reached $8.35 billion, with 421.90 million shares outstanding and 411.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 4946739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.39, while it was recorded at 22.24 for the last single week of trading, and 23.21 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.61%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $8,732 million, or 94.40% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,045,290, which is approximately 4.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,445,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $836.32 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 27.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 27,603,669 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 29,757,055 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 321,135,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,495,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,235 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 873,997 shares during the same period.