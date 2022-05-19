Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] Revenue clocked in at $140.70 million, down -57.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Nerdy Inc. [NYSE: NRDY] traded at a low on 05/17/22, posting a -24.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Nerdy Announces Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“In the first quarter we continued the momentum experienced in 2021, as we once again delivered record bookings and revenue for the quarter,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy Inc. “We are excited about the growing opportunity to deliver learning solutions that are oriented toward more comprehensive and recurring relationships with both consumer and institutional customers. Our most recent product evolutions and go-to-market strategies support this long-term trend by enabling us to default to ‘always on’ customer relationships.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6842351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nerdy Inc. stands at 13.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for NRDY stock reached $289.02 million, with 79.25 million shares outstanding and 61.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 481.25K shares, NRDY reached a trading volume of 6842351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDY shares is $8.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nerdy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NRDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has NRDY stock performed recently?

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.56. With this latest performance, NRDY shares dropped by -54.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.78 for Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nerdy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Nerdy Inc. [NRDY]

There are presently around $214 million, or 74.99% of NRDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRDY stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 13,223,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 13,223,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.98 million in NRDY stocks shares; and LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25.59 million in NRDY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nerdy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Nerdy Inc. [NYSE:NRDY] by around 20,001,974 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 27,123,442 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 36,193,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,319,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRDY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,249,607 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,996 shares during the same period.