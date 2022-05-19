National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] Revenue clocked in at $145.10 million, down -51.25% YTD: What’s Next?

National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: NCMI] price plunged by -5.52 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on May 10, 2022 that National CineMedia Launches Programmatic Offering in Partnership with Place Exchange.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Advertisers can now transact programmatically to reach the NCM audience of over 600 million moviegoers through their Lobby Entertainment Network.

National CineMedia (NCM), America’s largest movie network uniting brands with young, diverse movie audiences, together with Place Exchange, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic out-of-home media, today announced the launch of a new programmatic offering with NCM’s Lobby Entertainment Network. The new partnership now enables advertisers to purchase the largest network of lobby screens in movie theaters across the country programmatically for the first time.

A sum of 21622817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 727.18K shares. National CineMedia Inc. shares reached a high of $1.76 and dropped to a low of $1.34 until finishing in the latest session at $1.37.

The one-year NCMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.75. The average equity rating for NCMI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCMI shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for National CineMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for National CineMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NCMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National CineMedia Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

NCMI Stock Performance Analysis:

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, NCMI shares dropped by -46.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.46 for National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2738, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8196 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National CineMedia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.69 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. National CineMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.50.

National CineMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

NCMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National CineMedia Inc. go to -6.33%.

National CineMedia Inc. [NCMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 61.20% of NCMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCMI stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 17,449,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 6,123,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.88 million in NCMI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.97 million in NCMI stock with ownership of nearly -2.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National CineMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in National CineMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:NCMI] by around 1,490,609 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,389,485 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,685,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,565,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCMI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 488,289 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,063 shares during the same period.