Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Stock trading around $2.91 per share: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] jumped around 0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.91 at the close of the session, up 14.57%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Nano Dimension Initiates up to $100 Million Share Repurchase Plan Process.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Micro-Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that its board of directors has authorized a one-year share repurchase plan (the “Repurchase Plan”) allowing the Company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares (the “ADS”).

The Repurchase Plan authorizes the Company’s management to repurchase ADSs, from time to time, in open market transactions, and/or in privately negotiated transactions or in any other legally permissible ways, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and applicable Israeli law, and are subject to the approval of the Israeli court, which is meant to ensure that the Company has enough resources for the Repurchase Plan without affecting its other on-going obligations and commitments.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now -23.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.04 and lowest of $2.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.30, which means current price is +34.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 10751662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.81. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.70 and a Current Ratio set at 41.00.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $145 million, or 20.10% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,911,493, which is approximately -4.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,597,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.22 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $10.84 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 201.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,670,165 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,959,132 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 41,565,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,194,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,745,649 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,375 shares during the same period.