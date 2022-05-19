Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 3.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price surged by 3.79 percent to reach at $3.03. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Ted Pick to Speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

Ted Pick, Co-President, Head of Institutional Securities and Co-Head of Corporate Strategy at Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

A sum of 6484221 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.55M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $83.26 and dropped to a low of $81.33 until finishing in the latest session at $82.93.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 228.32.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.04, while it was recorded at 80.17 for the last single week of trading, and 96.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.55%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,784 million, or 65.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,449,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.42 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.55 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 1.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 820 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 75,182,914 shares. Additionally, 786 investors decreased positions by around 102,696,618 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 1,296,268,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,474,148,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,001,590 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 14,145,057 shares during the same period.