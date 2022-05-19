Mmtec Inc. [MTC] is -34.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mmtec Inc. [NASDAQ: MTC] closed the trading session at $0.43 on 05/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.30, while the highest price level was $0.5358. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Pre-close Trading Update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.86 percent and weekly performance of 40.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.61K shares, MTC reached to a volume of 5136631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mmtec Inc. [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mmtec Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

MTC stock trade performance evaluation

Mmtec Inc. [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.29. With this latest performance, MTC shares dropped by -18.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Mmtec Inc. [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5367, while it was recorded at 0.3133 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9641 for the last 200 days.

Mmtec Inc. [MTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mmtec Inc. [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -429.06 and a Gross Margin at +91.65. Mmtec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -428.71.

Return on Total Capital for MTC is now -69.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mmtec Inc. [MTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.19. Additionally, MTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Mmtec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Mmtec Inc. [MTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.40% of MTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,476,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.26% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 184,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in MTC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $32000.0 in MTC stock with ownership of nearly -18.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Mmtec Inc. [NASDAQ:MTC] by around 14,030 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 832,931 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 952,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,799,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 235,807 shares during the same period.