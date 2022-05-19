Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain 14.80% so far this year. What now?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -5.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.75. The company report on May 10, 2022 that UNO® Enters New Category of Gameplay with Launch of Wild Twists™ Playing Cards.

UNO brand expands into the playing cards market with new deck offering classic card games with signature UNO Wild Twists.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the launch of WILD TWISTS™ PLAYING CARDS BY UNO® – the first UNO deck where players can play their favorite classic card games like Poker, Go Fish, and Gin Rummy – with the option to enjoy the wild twists and turns of UNO games that fans know and love.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3478937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mattel Inc. stands at 4.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $8.34 billion, with 352.21 million shares outstanding and 350.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 3478937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.67, while it was recorded at 25.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $9,144 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 45,237,859, which is approximately -0.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 36,625,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.31 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $840.68 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 22,475,868 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 24,629,371 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 301,639,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,745,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,071,653 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,251 shares during the same period.