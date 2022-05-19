Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Stock trading around $154.02 per share: What’s Next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -6.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $154.02. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Marriott International Announces Redemption of its 3.250% Series L Notes due 2022.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that on June 15, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) it will redeem all $173,388,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.250% Series L Notes due September 15, 2022 (CUSIP No. 571903 AK9) (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3737989 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marriott International Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $49.48 billion, with 328.30 million shares outstanding and 266.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3737989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $180.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $163 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $208, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.75. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.99, while it was recorded at 162.19 for the last single week of trading, and 158.99 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $32,644 million, or 62.00% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,483,503, which is approximately 2.517% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,956,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.44 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 29.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,993,502 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 18,425,259 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 161,588,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,007,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,745 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,200 shares during the same period.