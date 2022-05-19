Market cap of Teck Resources Limited [TECK] reaches 20.28B – now what?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -2.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.16. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Teck Launches Zinc Satellite to Surface Value from Portfolio of Zinc Assets.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today the launch of a Zinc Satellite initiative focused on surfacing value from Teck’s portfolio of world-class zinc development assets located in the Americas and Australia, including five substantial zinc resources.

Zinc Satellite will build on the technical and commercial expertise of Teck’s Project Satellite team, which has successfully advanced and grown the value of various copper growth projects, including San Nicolás in Mexico and Zafranal in Peru, such that Teck now has the best portfolio of copper growth options in the industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3955411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Limited stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.03%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $20.28 billion, with 535.80 million shares outstanding and 532.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 3955411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $59.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.69, while it was recorded at 38.05 for the last single week of trading, and 31.18 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 38.76%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $11,236 million, or 66.90% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,032,740, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,739,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $873.06 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $594.45 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 52,158,006 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 38,728,684 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 188,885,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,772,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,102,935 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,686,366 shares during the same period.