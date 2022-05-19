Market cap of Kidpik Corp. [PIK] reaches 16.81M – now what?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.40%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that KIDPIK Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2022.

The one-year Kidpik Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.0. The average equity rating for PIK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.81 million, with 5.65 million shares outstanding and 5.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, PIK stock reached a trading volume of 22240810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

PIK Stock Performance Analysis:

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.40. With this latest performance, PIK shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.54% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9800, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kidpik Corp. Fundamentals:

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] Insider Position Details

10 institutional holders increased their position in Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ:PIK] by around 79,080 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 194,378 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 188,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,916 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 193,433 shares during the same period.