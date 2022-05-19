Market cap of Enbridge Inc. [ENB] reaches 87.23B – now what?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] loss -1.45% or -0.65 points to close at $44.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3335354 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Roll Up Your Sleeves, Canada: The World Needs Our Energy.

Speaking at the Canadian Club Toronto, Enbridge’s Al Monaco calls for a ‘fresh look’ at how Canada can lead the global energy transition.

It opened the trading session at $44.97, the shares rose to $45.10 and dropped to $44.035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENB points out that the company has recorded 9.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, ENB reached to a volume of 3335354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for ENB stock

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.06, while it was recorded at 44.04 for the last single week of trading, and 41.63 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $44,675 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 154,318,234, which is approximately -5.364% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 78,030,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.11 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 3.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

622 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 88,983,914 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 86,120,732 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 820,108,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 995,213,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,026,041 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,144,409 shares during the same period.