Market cap of CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] reaches 20.13B – now what?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] slipped around -6.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $101.61 at the close of the session, down -6.31%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until August 15, 2022.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock is now 43.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CF Stock saw the intraday high of $108.50 and lowest of $99.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 113.49, which means current price is +61.03% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3926704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $112.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $81 to $118. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CF stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 73 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 6.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.71, while it was recorded at 103.91 for the last single week of trading, and 71.61 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $20,604 million, or 96.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,747,358, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,547,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.06 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -7.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 29,986,603 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 30,869,236 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 129,128,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,984,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,840,257 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,548,999 shares during the same period.