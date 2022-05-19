Market cap of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] reaches 964.01M – now what?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE: AUS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.78 during the day while it closed the day at $9.78. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Wynn Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Mutually Agree to Terminate Wynn Interactive Business Combination Agreement.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS.U) (“Austerlitz I”) today announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd. (“Wynn Interactive”), a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. The termination is effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005447/en/.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I stock has also gained 0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUS stock has inclined by 0.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.71% and gained 0.72% year-on date.

The market cap for AUS stock reached $964.01 million, with 98.57 million shares outstanding and 39.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 225.52K shares, AUS reached a trading volume of 4426411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1377.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, AUS shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE:AUS] by around 7,099,708 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,806,949 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 50,442,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,348,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,565 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,892,753 shares during the same period.