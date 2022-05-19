Market Analysts see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] falling to $51.50. Time to buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$1.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.255 during the day while it closed the day at $43.29. The company report on May 18, 2022 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until July 14, 2022.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also gained 2.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has declined by -30.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.81% and lost -25.46% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $34.45 billion, with 809.47 million shares outstanding and 805.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4049492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $54.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BK stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 68 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 254.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.43, while it was recorded at 43.48 for the last single week of trading, and 54.37 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.72%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,208 million, or 85.80% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,167,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.58 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 32,784,083 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 33,034,465 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 611,638,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 677,456,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,251,189 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 4,237,809 shares during the same period.