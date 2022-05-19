Market Analysts see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] loss -5.43% or -0.31 points to close at $5.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3919324 shares. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Karyopharm Announces XPOVIO® (selinexor) Data to be Presented at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that initial data from a Phase 1 portion of the Ph 1/2 study evaluating selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis has been selected for a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress taking place June 9-12, 2022, in Vienna, Austria. The data are also being presented in a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on Saturday, June 4th.

“We are pleased to be sharing initial selinexor data in treatment-naïve patients with myelofibrosis at both EHA and ASCO,” said Reshma Rangwala, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Karyopharm. “JAK inhibitors remain the only class of approved therapies for myelofibrosis and there is a critical need for novel class of treatments that improve the hallmarks of this devastating blood disease including reductions in spleen size, as well as improvements in constitutional symptoms, quality of life, and anemia response. We look forward to sharing our findings and further exploring selinexor in this patient population.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.47, the shares rose to $5.58 and dropped to $5.225, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KPTI points out that the company has recorded -37.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, KPTI reached to a volume of 3919324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KPTI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for KPTI stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -24.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.33 and a Gross Margin at +98.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $405 million, or 72.10% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,966,701, which is approximately 98.9% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,927,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.27 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $32.1 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 22,856,081 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,920,496 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,069,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,846,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,498,162 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,979 shares during the same period.