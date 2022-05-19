Market Analysts see Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] traded at a high on 05/18/22, posting a 12.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Genius Brands Signs 20-Year Deal with Marvel Studios to License “Stan Lee” for Use in Future Feature Films, Television Productions, and Disney Theme Parks and Experiences.

“Stan Lee Universe, LLC,” Genius Brands International’s “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS) controlled venture with POW! Entertainment, has signed a 20-year deal to license the name and likeness of Stan Lee to Marvel Studios for future feature films and television productions, as well as use in Disney theme parks and experiences worldwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82059712 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Brands International Inc. stands at 12.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.17%.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $222.89 million, with 302.05 million shares outstanding and 297.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 82059712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.34. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8225, while it was recorded at 0.6432 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1426 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $40 million, or 24.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,149,395, which is approximately -2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,088,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.37 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.52 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,730,249 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,282,099 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 50,785,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,797,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 530,089 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,538 shares during the same period.