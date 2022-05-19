Market Analysts see FedEx Corporation [FDX] gaining to $288. Time to buy?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.75%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that FedEx and Aurora Expand Autonomous Commercial Linehaul Trucking Pilot in Texas Ahead of Schedule.

The companies strengthen collaboration by launching a new commercial route between Fort Worth and El Paso to transport goods safely, reliably, and on time.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced the expansion of their pilot program to autonomously move FedEx shipments on an additional commercial lane in Texas.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock dropped by -33.89%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.94. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.99 billion, with 261.00 million shares outstanding and 239.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 3694742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $290.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $330 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $312, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 338 to 343.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 7.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.63, while it was recorded at 210.86 for the last single week of trading, and 236.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 19.33%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,146 million, or 73.70% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,784,798, which is approximately 2.144% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,328,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.64 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,305,238 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 14,198,127 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 158,257,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,760,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,398,351 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 2,547,767 shares during the same period.