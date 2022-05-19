Market Analysts see Century Aluminum Company [CENX] falling to $14. Time to buy?

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] loss -16.32% on the last trading session, reaching $11.54 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Century Aluminum Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its first quarter 2022 results.

Century Aluminum Company represents 91.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $975.48 million with the latest information. CENX stock price has been found in the range of $11.42 to $13.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 4985147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CENX stock. On June 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CENX shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for CENX stock

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, CENX shares dropped by -55.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.17 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.92, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.62. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.06.

Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

There are presently around $723 million, or 57.80% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,240,024, which is approximately -1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,660,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.06 million in CENX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $77.34 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly -6.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 9,006,952 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,842,128 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,569,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,418,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,963,030 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,769,120 shares during the same period.